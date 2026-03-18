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Alan Smason

Alan Smason is the editor of the Crescent City Jewish News.

Willemstad, Curaçao
Features
Curaçao or bust: A destination bat mitzvah scheduled for Israel goes Caribbean
“We thought to ourselves, where can we go that’s as meaningful as the Kotel, but can accommodate us on such short notice?” recalled Elizabeth Kittrie.
Feb. 6, 2024
Alan Smason