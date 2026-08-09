Toronto police says it arrested two more people for antisemitic protest in March

The Toronto Police Service said on Saturday that officers executed a search warrant in the city the prior day and arrested Daniela Bonamico, 40, and Shahram Nayeb-Yazdi, 63, in connection with six others it had previously arrested for marching with antisemitic signs toward a group of pro-Israel people and “shouting derogatory slurs” at them on March 15.

The 40- and 63-year-old are charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred.

Both were scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Saturday.

None of the eight has been charged with a hate crime, but the police department said that such charges are often laid later on by prosecutors and the department’s hate crimes unit was part of the investigation.