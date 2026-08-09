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Italian court forces airport to ditch Israeli defense firm

The anti-drone technology provided by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is “military grade” and unsuitable for civilian use, the court ruled.

JNS Staff
Airport employees finish loading luggage and an airport jetway or boarding bridge attached to a Eurowings low-cost airline plane parked on the tarmac at Rome Fiumicino Airport at dusk in Rome, Italy on June 18, 2025. Photo by Antoine Boureau / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
Airport employees finish loading luggage onto a Eurowings airline plane at Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport on June 18, 2025. Photo by Antoine Boureau/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 9, 2026 / JNS)

An Italian court last week invalidated a contract for supplying Rome’s main airport with Israeli anti-drone technology, citing bureaucratic problems with using military equipment at a civilian facility.

The Council of State, Italy’s highest administrative court, on Tuesday ruled that the contract for supplying the anti-drone system at Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport will go to ELT, an Italian contractor, instead of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which is the chief developer of the Iron Dome projectile interception system. For the Rome airport tender, Rafael partnered with the Italian contractor Altintech.

ELT, which was a contender for the contract, in 2022 petitioned a lower court to block the Israeli competitor, arguing its was military equipment that fell outside of the civilian category of equipment sought by the government company responsible for the airport, Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported.

The lower court, the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, rejected the petition but ELT appealed, and the Council of State accepted the appeal and overturned the Lazio court’s ruling, according to the report.

“Defense experts classified [the system] as a military radar based on its electrical power supply, operating temperature, operating frequency, its status ... and its registration with the National Registry of Defense Companies as armaments material,” the newspaper quoted from the Council of State’s ruling.

ADR, the entity buying the defense system, wrote in a statement: “Although the Council of State annulled the contract, it also recognized the complexity and novelty of the legal issues involved. ADR will fully comply with the ruling within the time frame set by the Council of State while ensuring that surveillance and security at the airport continue without interruption, as required by the judgment.”

The project is taking place amid concerns in the European Union and beyond regarding the use of attack drones by Russia and Iran. Last week, an attack drone carrying explosives was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, German officials said.

The drone was found near a Ukrainian aircraft loaded with military ammunition, according to a classified police report quoted by the public broadcasters WDR and NDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Eurocontrol, a pan-European civil-military organization dedicated to supporting aviation, documented a sharp increase in drone-related disruptions around airports in 2025.

The group’s 2024 operational report does not identify Russian drone incursions as a major cause of delays. The 2025 names one Russian incursion, into Polish airspace, and many other unidentified incursions, including in Denmark, Norway, Germany, Belgium, Lithuania and Spain.

Israel and Italy have longstanding defense ties, including reciprocal aircraft and missile purchases over the past decade, but the relationship has cooled since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas’s attack on Israel triggered a regional war. Italy suspended the automatic renewal of its bilateral defense cooperation agreement in April, and no major new bilateral defense procurement deals have been announced since.

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