Israeli embassy in US honors memory of six hostages murdered in Gaza

The Israeli embassy in Washington marked on Saturday the Hebrew calendar-dated second yahrzeit—the anniversary of a person’s death—of six hostages who were murdered by Hamas terrorists in a tunnel in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, in August 2024.

The six are Master Sgt. Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Eden Yerushalmi.

“Alongside our Shabbat candles, we light candles in their memory and carry their light forward. May their memories forever be a blessing, and may their light continue to shine,” the embassy tweeted.

This Shabbat, the 25th of Av, marks the yahrzeit of the Beautiful Six: Ori, Hersh, Eden, Almog, Carmel, and Alexander.



Alongside our Shabbat candles, we light candles in their memory and carry their light forward.



May their memories forever be a blessing, and may their light… pic.twitter.com/G58M0gB8z0 — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) August 7, 2026

All six were kidnapped alive during the Hamas-led assault on the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

The hostages were found in a 65-foot-deep tunnel with gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of their bodies. One of the hostages showed signs of being tied up and they all showed evidence of neglect and having not bathed for a long time.

In addition, there was evidence that they sustained injuries during their kidnapping that were treated over time.

The hostages are believed to have been transported from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, where they were murdered.

Their bodies were recovered by the Israel Defense Forces on Sept. 1, 2024.