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Alex Bernath

Rev. Raphael Warnock. Source: Rev. Raphael Warnock/Facebook.
Opinion
Warnock on the warpath against Israel
Rev. Raphael Warnock’s 2019 “Pilgrimage Statement,” in line with his earlier sermons, characterizes the Israel-Arab conflict as an Israeli offense against the Arabs.
Dec. 29, 2020
Alex Bernath
Trump, Netanyahu
Opinion
Thanking Trump on Thanksgiving
Dec. 4, 2019
Alex Bernath