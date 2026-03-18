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Ari Ingel

Pro-BDS protests in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Credit: Ryan Rodrick Beiler/Shutterstock.
Opinion
RAD: The MO of BDS
BDS propaganda is Reductive, Adaptable and Discursive.
Jun. 18, 2023
Ari Ingel
Protesters in Berlin hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel BDS movement while then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Germany in August 2019. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Opinion
Jewish parents are leaving their children defenseless against campus Israel-hatred
Jun. 13, 2022
Ari Ingel
TikTok
Opinion
New initiative helps tackle anti-Semitic content on entertainment platforms
Oct. 8, 2020
Ari Ingel
Protesters in Berlin hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel BDS movement while then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Germany in August 2019. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Opinion
The boycott Israel movement and anti-Semitism during the COVID-19 crisis
At a time when the world needs to put political differences aside, BDS activists prefer to sow division and corrode civility.
May. 8, 2020
Ari Ingel