More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The boycott Israel movement and anti-Semitism during the COVID-19 crisis

At a time when the world needs to put political differences aside, BDS activists prefer to sow division and corrode civility.

Ari Ingel
Ari Ingel
(May 8, 2020 / JNS)

If there was ever any doubt as to whether the BDS movement against Israel was anti-Semitic, the COVID-19 pandemic has put that to rest.

The pandemic has brought with it a wave of anti-Semitism that stretches the globe. Dubbed “coronasemitism,” anti-Semitic incidents related to the virus have been reported in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France and throughout the Middle East. These incidents reinforced the systemic anti-Semitism found in countries such as Iran and Turkey, and evidences the broader history of Jews being scapegoated in times of trouble, whether it was plagues and epidemics, financial crises or tragic events like 9/11.

While the BDS campaign brands itself as a peaceful social-justice movement, it’s really a political movement whose members often peddle in anti-Semitism. Recent social-media posts from BDS supporters during the coronavirus crisis are virtually indistinguishable from those of white supremacists and others who subscribe to Jewish conspiracy theories. Merely replace the word “Jew” for “Zionist” or “Israel,” and it becomes evident that the BDS movement traffics in classic anti-Semitic tropes, whether modern-day blood libels, ritual murder accusations or happy merchant characterizations. We see BDS supporters depicting Jewish Israelis as viruses and diseases, and pushing conspiracy theories of Israel and Jews profiting from the crisis, while rejoicing in Jewish Israeli deaths.

In the same spirit of Hitler’s 1920 Salzburg speech, which spoke of “Jewish contamination” and Jews “poisoning the nation,” Abbas Hamideh, co-founder of the BDS organization Al-Awda, released a series of tweets characterizing Israel as a “zionavirus” citing “Jewish complicity in the coronavirus pandemic,” and celebrating the closure of The Jewish Chronicle, the oldest Jewish newspaper in the world that recently went into liquidation—before it was saved by a donor—due to the pandemic.

Another proponent of BDS absurdly accused Israel of “faking cases,” claiming that “the Zionists are behind spreading covid19.”

When white-supremacist leader David Duke tweeted, “Does President Donald Trump have coronavirus? Are Israeli and the Global Zionist elite up to their old tricks?” a BDS supporter responded, “Israel itself is more dangerous for human species than corona virus.”

This same user posited, in a reply to a tweet by conspiracy-theorist and Holocaust-denier David Icke that Israel is spreading the virus. The BDS supporter stated, “Isn’t it interesting that Israel is the only place they haven’t found even one single case of this virus,” despite the thousands of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and hundreds of deaths.

Singling out the Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, for condemnation, Ariel Gold, national co-director of leading BDS organization CodePink tweeted: “Israel is culpable for every coronavirus death in Gaza,” deliberately ignoring the border that Gaza shares with Egypt and the restrictions Egypt imposes on the enclave as well.

Maria Cristina Gutierrez, another supporter of the boycott movement, posted on Facebook that in addition to being behind 9/11, “zionista and the united states [...] created this coronavirus in a lab.”

“There is a coronavirus killing babies in Palestine, the virus is called the Zionist state of Israel,” she added.

BDS activist Ratiba “Tibou” Abdessemed similarly labeled Israel a “lethal” virus and accused Israel of facilitating the spread of COVID-19.

Resurrecting the medieval Jewish blood libel, Ratiba has referred to Jews as “bloodsuckers,” questioned the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust, retweeted an article from a notorious anti-Semite and Holocaust-denier blaming Orthodox Jews for the spread of the virus, and claimed that “world Jewry was the boss” of Washington, D.C.

Finally, Ratiba charged Israel with creating genetically modifying viruses designed to attack non-Jews.

On Facebook, BDS supporter Sabrina Porras blamed the “United Zionist snakes” for COVID-19. Ms. Porras had previously employed the classic conspiracy theory about the Rothchilds (i.e., “Jews”) controlling the world, claiming in 2016 that they rigged the American presidential elections.

BDS supporter and English teacher Ramez Alashqar called Israeli soldiers the “worst virus in the world.”

And even though Israel’s synagogues have closed its doors in light of the pandemic, proud BDS activist Saskia Whitfield—a member of a Facebook group called “Did the Holocaust Really Happen?”—peddled the falsehood that “the entire west is banned from meeting with more than 5-10 people, UK is only two! Yet I read yesterday that the synagogues in Zitrael are exempt from this rule ... could speed things up there.”

Just as we have seen white supremacists rejoice in the number of Israeli cases and deaths in response to news of the first Israeli death due to COVID-19—that of 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Aryeh Even—BDS supporters took to twitter to either celebrate or express their indifference.

“Finally good news,” wrote one BDS advocate.

The boycott movement’s nefarious attempt to hide their true motives by merely replacing the word “Jew” with “Zionist” in some of these instances is not only troubling, but also a form of gas-lighting, when 95 percent of American Jews support Israel and thus Zionism.

Members of the BDS movement have a long documented history of anti-Semitism, which is why the German Parliament, the French National Assembly, the American Congress and a U.N. Special Rapporteur have all condemned the movement. Yet boycott activists continue to spread their vitriol during this global crisis. At a time when the world needs to join together and put political differences aside, they prefer to sow division and corrode civility.

Earlier this month, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, admirably declared that “we must collectively reject anti-Semitism and other forms of intolerance and discrimination now.” Now, more than ever, we need to hold those to account who do not heed his call.

Ari Ingel is the director of Creative Community for Peace, a nonprofit entertainment industry organization that represents a cross-section of the creative world dedicated to promoting the arts as a means to peace.

Health BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar