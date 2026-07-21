Crete: Where Jewish worlds met

At 3:14 a.m. on June 9, 1944, two torpedoes from a British submarine struck the German-requisitioned steamship Tánaïs north of Crete.

Packed into its hold were Italian prisoners of war, Greek resistance fighters and 262 Jews, the remnant of a community rooted on the island for nearly 2,500 years. The vessel sank rapidly, with no known survivors.

In a matter of minutes, one of the oldest continuous Jewish cultures in the Mediterranean was extinguished.

The Jewish story of Crete is often reduced to that terrible ending. But what vanished aboard the Tánaïs was more than a small community. It was a distinctive Jewish civilization, shaped by Mediterranean migration and an unusual ability to absorb outside influences without surrendering its character.

The first literary reference to Crete’s Jews appears in a letter from the Roman Senate dated approximately 142 BCE. Sent in support of Simon the Hasmonean, it was addressed to cities across the Mediterranean, including Gortyna, Crete’s leading ancient city. Its inclusion indicates that Jews were already established there and connected to the Hasmonean kingdom that ruled Judea.

Other evidence suggests that Jews arrived even earlier, during the fourth or third century BCE, probably from Egypt and the Land of Israel. An inscription from the Cretan town of Kissamos identifies “Sophia of Gortyna” as an elder, offering a rare glimpse of a woman exercising communal authority in the ancient Diaspora.

By the first century BCE, Jewish communities could be found across the island, including in Gortyna, Kissamos, Chania, Rethymnon, Knossos and Sitia. Philo of Alexandria observed that the larger Greek islands were “full of Jewish settlements,” while the historian Josephus noted that his second wife came from Crete.

Crete’s Greek-speaking Jews became part of the Romaniote tradition, one of the oldest Jewish cultures of the eastern Mediterranean. They spoke Greek and later Judeo-Greek, known as Yevanic, and maintained customs distinct from the Ashkenazi and Sephardi traditions.

The island’s location between Europe, Asia and Africa ensured that its Jews were never isolated. Roman, Byzantine, Arab, Venetian and Ottoman rulers came and went, bringing restrictions, opportunities and new arrivals. Yet beneath those successive layers, Cretan Jewry retained an ancient Romaniote core.

Its attachment to the Land of Israel also endured. Around 440 CE, a false messiah known as Moses of Crete persuaded many Jews that he would lead them across the sea to Zion. Some abandoned their possessions and gathered at the coast, and several reportedly leaped from cliffs, believing the waters would part—only to drown. The episode ended tragically, but it revealed how deep the community’s longing for return was.

Cretan Jewry’s combination of adaptation and fidelity became especially pronounced under Venetian rule, beginning in the 13th century. Jews were confined to quarters known as Zudecche, subjected to special taxes and at times required to wear identifying marks. Yet they became integral to Crete’s economic and intellectual life.

They worked as merchants, physicians, artisans and traders, while rural Jews produced kosher wine and cheese, cultivated grain and etrogs (“citrons”), and exported their goods throughout the Mediterranean. References to kosher Cretan cheese reaching communities from Italy to the Levant point to an organized network of production, rabbinic supervision and international commerce.

A portrait of rabbis and members of the Romaniote Jewish community of Volos, Greece, taken before 1940. Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.

That same combination of engagement with the wider world and fidelity to Jewish law shaped the community’s internal life. The Taqqanot Qandia, ordinances issued in Candia, now Heraklion, regulated synagogue attendance, business ethics, funerals, preparations for Shabbat and festivals and maintenance of the mikvah. Preserved by the scholar-rabbi Elijah Capsali, they reveal a community determined to participate in Mediterranean society without allowing its religious identity to erode.

Crete’s Jewish character changed most profoundly through successive waves of refugees, as Jews fleeing persecution brought new customs, languages and traditions to the ancient Romaniote community. Those who arrived after the upheavals that struck Spanish Jewry beginning in 1391, the fall of Constantinople in 1453 and the expulsion from Spain in 1492 did not displace the older population. Instead, Sephardi and Italian influences blended with the community’s Greek-speaking foundation, producing a culture that was unmistakably Cretan.

By the end of the 16th century, this fusion had reached its height. Approximately 1,600 Jews lived on the island, worshipping in at least eight synagogues. Heraklion reportedly had four, while Chania had both Romaniote and Sephardi congregations. Families such as the Capsalis, Delmedigos and Balbos produced rabbis, physicians and scholars whose influence extended far beyond Crete.

Joseph Solomon Delmedigo, born in Candia in 1591, personified that world. A physician, astronomer, mathematician and rabbi, he was grounded in Jewish learning but fully engaged with the scientific and philosophical currents of Europe. His career reflected the civilization Cretan Jewry had created: ancient in its roots, Mediterranean in its outlook and open to new ideas without surrendering its identity.

The first reference to Crete’s Jews appears in a letter from the Roman Senate dated around 142 BCE.

But this cultural high point was followed by a long decline. The Ottoman conquest, completed in 1669, brought greater religious autonomy and property rights. Yet economic hardship and instability gradually drove families away. By the 19th century, Jewish life had contracted largely to Chania.

There, Chief Rabbi Abraham Evlagon guided the community through political upheaval and Crete’s eventual union with Greece. But the community’s position remained precarious. In 1873, a blood libel prompted an attack on the Jewish quarter before the missing Christian child was found alive the following day. Two years later, Jewish representative Abadaki Delmedigo secured a ban on burning an effigy of Judas during Holy Week, a practice that had inflamed hostility towards Jews.

By the time German forces occupied Crete in 1941, centuries of emigration had reduced the number of Jews to only a few hundred, most in Chania. Small though it had become, the community still represented an unbroken connection to the Jews first recorded on the island in the age of the Hasmoneans.

The German occupiers moved methodically. They banned kosher slaughter, marked Jewish-owned businesses and compelled communal leaders to provide lists of every Jewish resident. On May 21, 1944, the Jews of Chania were rounded up, imprisoned and transported to Heraklion. They were then forced aboard the Tánaïs, apparently destined for Nazi camps in Europe.

They never reached the mainland. The sinking of the Tánaïs did more than murder 262 Jews. It brought an entire Jewish civilization to a sudden end.

One of its last surviving monuments is the Etz Hayyim Synagogue in Chania. The structure dates to the 14th or 15th century, when it served as the Venetian Catholic Church of St. Katherine. After the Ottoman conquest, Chania’s Jews acquired the abandoned building and converted it into a synagogue in the seventeenth century. Its walls reflected Crete’s layered history.

After the destruction of the community in the Holocaust, Etz Hayyim was looted, desecrated and left abandoned for decades. But Cretan Jewry’s story did not remain buried in its ruins. Through the efforts of Greek Jewish historian and artist Nikos Stavroulakis, the synagogue was restored and rededicated in 1999.

But even its revival was not without adversity. In January 2010, Etz Hayyim was targeted in two antisemitic arson attacks, the second of which destroyed approximately 2,500 rare books and manuscripts and badly damaged parts of the building.

Yet the response demonstrated how deeply the synagogue had become rooted in its surroundings. Some 500 Jews and non-Jews formed a human chain around Etz Hayyim in solidarity, and the synagogue was restored once again.

Today, Etz Hayyim welcomes visitors from around the world. Crete has also become a popular destination for Israeli tourists, and a Chabad House now operates in the tourist town of Hersonissos, offering prayers, kosher food, Shabbat and holiday meals and assistance to Jewish travelers. This does not amount to a reconstitution of the historic Cretan Jewish community, but it ensures that Jewish life is no longer entirely absent from the island.

Crete’s Jewish past is a story of endurance, creativity and renewal. For nearly 2,500 years, the island’s Jews survived the rise and fall of empires, welcomed refugees, produced scholars and blended new influences with an ancient faith.

The community itself may have vanished, but the Jewish world it created has not been erased. In the restored courtyard of Etz Hayyim, where visitors again gather beneath the Cretan sky, its memory continues to speak and the sound of Jewish prayer can be heard once more.