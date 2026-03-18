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Ariel Kogan

Ariel Kogan is a political analyst and an expert on the former Soviet Union.

Raphael Lemkin
Opinion
Using the name of a dead Jew for anti-Zionist propaganda
The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has promoted a pro-Hamas agenda since the massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, calling to punish the Jewish state for fighting the terrorists.
Dec. 3, 2024
Ariel Kogan