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Somaliland is Jerusalem’s answer to the Mecca defense pact

Israel must work to persuade more countries to join in recognizing the republic in the Horn of Africa.

Nassir Hussein Kahin
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Nassir Hussein Kahin
Nassir Hussein Kahin Nassir Hussein Kahin
Nassir Hussein Kahin is managing editor and publisher of the Horn of Africa Strategic Review, a political analyst and strategic communications specialist focusing on Somaliland, the Horn of Africa and Red Sea security.
(Aug. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s reaction to the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement should not begin with speculation about bases or warships. It should begin with a map and Somaliland.

The pact, signed on Aug. 7, commits Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to treat an armed attack on one as an attack on all. Its signatories describe it as defensive, and its published language identifies neither Israel nor Somaliland as an adversary. Egypt may eventually join, while Somalia and Eritrea are not members.

Amichai Chikli, minister of Israeli Diaspora Affairs, has offered the clearest public Israeli response yet. He called the new alignment a “very dangerous and very troubling development” and urged Israel to deepen its alliances with Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates and Somaliland.

Chikli did not announce a new treaty, and his words are not yet settled government policy. But a serving cabinet minister has placed Somaliland inside Israel’s public security map. That is a significant shift.

The political overlap is impossible to ignore. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan all signed a ministerial statement in December rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. Egypt and Somalia also signed it.

The Mecca pact and the campaign against recognition are legally separate. But geopolitically, they bring together governments that already agree on one issue: Israel’s Somaliland decision should not produce a wider diplomatic breakthrough.

Turkey is the principal reason Chikli’s warning deserves attention. Saudi Arabia already had deep military ties with Pakistan; however, Ankara adds NATO experience, a large conventional military, an expanding defense industry and operational reach from Syria and the eastern Mediterranean to Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Turkey also possesses the deepest foreign military presence in Somalia. It operates a major training facility in Mogadishu, supports Somali naval development under a long-term maritime agreement and has entered Somalia’s offshore energy sector. Turkey has strongly condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

The priorities for the two countries should be diplomatic coordination, commercial investment, maritime awareness, technological cooperation and assistance in persuading other governments to review Somaliland’s case on its merits.

Given the Mecca pact, it is clear that the geopolitical contest is no longer confined to the Levant. It now touches the southern entrance to the Red Sea. That explains the logic behind Chikli’s proposed partnerships: Greece and Cyprus provide eastern Mediterranean strategic depth. The UAE supplies Gulf connectivity, capital and an established Abraham Accords relationship. Somaliland offers access to the Gulf of Aden, proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the port of Berbera.

Chikli’s reference to Somaliland is the most consequential. Greece, Cyprus and the UAE are recognized states with established international relationships. Somaliland is the only partner on Chikli’s list whose sovereignty remains contested. Strengthening ties with Hargeisa therefore does more than widen Israel’s security network; it challenges the effort to keep Israel’s recognition of Somaliland isolated.

Without broader recognition, Somaliland remains strategically useful but institutionally vulnerable. Every agreement with it can be portrayed as temporary.

With additional recognitions, Berbera would become more than a port and Hargeisa more than a partner. They would be transformed into components of a regional order that opponents can contest, but not erase.

The next test is whether another country will follow Israel’s lead. A second recognition would be more than a Somaliland success; it would show that Hargeisa’s case is not merely an extension of Israel’s dispute with Turkey or Somalia. It would transform recognition from an exceptional Israeli decision into an international process. Israel should therefore resist the temptation to reduce Somaliland to a potential military outpost. Somaliland’s long-term value lies in being a stable, sovereign and willing partner.

The priorities for the two countries should be diplomatic coordination, commercial investment, maritime awareness, technological cooperation and assistance in persuading other governments to review Somaliland’s case on its merits.

Somaliland, for its part, must preserve its agency. It should deepen relations with Israel without becoming a proxy in Israel’s confrontation with Turkey, Pakistan or Saudi Arabia. Hargeisa’s strongest argument for recognition is that it supports stability, democratic government and secure navigation rather than confrontation.

There is evidence that Chikli’s map fits wider Israeli thinking. Before the Mecca pact was signed, Israeli Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Baram called for a regional architecture stretching from India through the UAE to Greece and Cyprus. Chikli connected that arc to the new pact and added Somaliland. That addition should not be overlooked.

The first contest between these emerging alignments will probably be diplomatic, not military. Somalia and its supporters will try to prevent any second recognition. Israel and Somaliland must resist and transform one recognition into a coalition of diplomatic relationships.

The pact is a collective defense agreement, but Chikli’s answer was a map of partnerships. At the center is Somaliland. If Israel wants recognition of Somaliland to carry lasting strategic weight, it must ensure that it does not stand alone.

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