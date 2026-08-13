More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Are New York rabbis really ‘beseeching’ Mamdani?

Jews should not be pleading with the mayor, but demanding their inherent rights.

Gregg Mashberg
Mamdani Hochul Levine
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul chairs the annual New York state financial control board meeting alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and city comptroller Mark Levine, Aug. 12, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Gregg Mashberg
Gregg Mashberg Gregg Mashberg
Gregg Mashberg is a member of the board of directors of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism. Follow him on X: @gregg_mashberg.
(Aug. 13, 2026 / JNS)

The following news headlines recently appeared in The New York Times:

“Rabbis plead with Mamdani to tone down his anti-Israel messaging”

A group of rabbis beseeched Mayor Zohran Mamdani to pay greater attention to the effect of his rhetoric about Israel on the safety of New York City Jews.

It is both extraordinary and troubling to see words like “beseeched” and “plead” to describe the actions of the 10 rabbis who met this week with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The Aug. 10 meeting, arranged by the mayor’s office, addressed concerns over Mamdani’s anti-Israel and anti-Zionist rhetoric, and its effect on the safety of the city’s Jewish community. There is precedent for such meetings. For centuries, Jewish leaders in Europe beseeched and pleaded with the authorities. Rabbis and communal elders appeared before kings, princes and bishops seeking protection from persecution and violence.

Is this sordid history really applicable to New York City in 2026?

According to the Times, the rabbis made no demands or unequivocally condemned the mayor’s anti-Israel rhetoric. Their approach was “calm and respectful,” as one participant put it.

They reportedly urged Mamdani to “soften his rhetoric” and add “complexity” to his messaging. Some affirmed his right to criticize Israel but asked him to do so with “more nuance.” At least one rabbi asked him to condemn Hamas more consistently and emphasize that American Jews are not responsible for the actions of the Israeli government.

Another leading rabbi told the mayor, “If instead of vilifying Israel, you spoke constructively, in measured tones—that would move the needle more than anything else.” One participant referred to Mamdani having “spoken movingly about Islamophobia after Sept. 11 in New York, and [felt he] could bring that same clarity to talking about the threats against the American Jewish community today.”

There was a request that Mamdani “stop criticizing Israel and instead focus on local issues.”

Was this approach, if the Times characterized it accurately, suited to the moment in which we find ourselves?

The subject of the meeting was a mayor who called the lobbying group AIPAC “monsters,” branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal,” refused to condemn the chant “globalize the intifada” and declared in 2023: “When the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF.”

He proudly exclaimed that boycotting Israel is the “crux of the reason” he joined the Democratic Socialists of America.

A leading exponent of the “Gaza genocide” lie, Mamdani campaigned on a promise to arrest Netanyahu if the prime minister ever set foot in New York City. After finally conceding the obvious fact that he lacked the legal authority to carry out that performative threat, he pivoted to calling on anti-Israel activists to take to the streets of New York to protest the Israeli leader when he attends the opening of the annual U.N. General Assembly in September.

To add insult to injury, Mamdani just appointed an 18-member judicial screening committee devoid of a single Jew.

Phylisa Wisdom, executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, issued a statement that the meeting with the 10 rabbis was “an open, positive and constructive conversation.” From the standpoint of the Jewish community, that is exactly the problem.

Calm and measured diplomacy is typically Jewish leaders’ preferred approach. But given Mamdani’s relentless and foundational antagonism toward Israel and Zionism, and the danger his rhetoric is posing to the Jewish community, I believe we are beyond that.

The meeting should have been tense and confrontational, even emotional. The mayor should have been left in no doubt that he has pushed the Jewish community too far, and it must stop. If the Times’ characterization of the meeting is accurate, I suspect that Mamdani came away with a very different impression.

This is unfortunate because the mayor is a leading voice of a nationwide movement that has weaponized anti-Israel and anti-Zionist rhetoric in service of its broader ideological goals. When the mayor of New York uses his office to pursue that agenda, the rebuke should be severe and unequivocal.

For centuries, Jews had little choice but to beseech and plead with powerful rulers for protection and toleration. In 2026, in New York City—the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel—the Jewish community doesn’t need to beseech or plead with anyone to stop undermining their safety and security.

Safety and security are their inherent rights. They should demand them.

Anti-Israel Bias U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. News
Jayapal seems to advise student groups to invite antisemite Hasan Piker after University of Washington nixes official event with him
Mari Leavitt, a Democratic state representative, told JNS that the public university “used extremely poor judgment” by inviting Piker and erred by not including mention of Piker’s “dangerous rhetoric” in the initial event announcement.
August 13, 2026 04:54 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani Hochul
U.S. News
‘Trying to prevent next Mamdani,’ say Israeli vets slated to visit NYC campuses
“I’m seeing what’s going on in New York,” Stav Cohen, founder of the Israeli nonprofit Frontline Advocates, told JNS. “I fear for my speakers’ lives.”
August 13, 2026 03:22 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
U.S. News
Jerusalem, Washington hit back on UN claims of rampant ‘settler violence’
“Calling it ‘settler violence’ is a provocation” which “denies our connection to the land of Israel” and “distracts from constant terrorist attacks against Israelis,” said Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon.
Aug. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Francesca Hong
U.S. News
In upset, anti-Israel democratic socialist loses Wisconsin governor primary
State Assembly member Francesca Hong, who has accused Israel of “genocide,” lost the Democratic primary after polls suggested that she held a double-digit lead.
Aug. 12, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
11:02
Iran claims ships need its approval to transit Hormuz safely
09:44
IDF says it killed Hamas commander in southern Gaza, was planning attacks on troops
08:33
30 families return to Ganim, 21 years after northern Samaria disengagement
07:40
Iranian FM warns US of ‘bigger miscalculation’ over Strait of Hormuz
07:22
Israel receives thousands of tons of US military equipment
07:02
Israeli forces foil imminent attack, arrest three in Jenin
06:31
Israel, Lebanon shortlist countries for Hezbollah disarmament verification
06:21
Girl, 9, lightly wounded in Palestinian rock attack in Samaria
06:02
IDF dismantles two illegal structures near Qusra, Jalud in Samaria
05:32
X suspends Houthi ‘military’ spokesman
05:06
Israeli court imposes gag order on probe into Mali, Liel Yahalomi disappearance
04:55
Erdoğan vows ‘resolute’ fight for Palestinian statehood
04:23
IDF fires on Gaza terrorist who crossed truce line
04:21
Tel Aviv square officially named Hostages Square
04:13
Abbas presses Palestinian statehood in talks with Erdoğan
03:51
Anthropic in talks to buy Israeli AI startup Decart for $6 billion
03:21
Israel could see unusually heavy August rain
03:12
Huckabee: US Embassy asked Jerusalem to remove ‘Israeli terrorists’ in Qusra
02:35
CENTCOM: 59 vessels redirected as part of Iran naval blockade
02:12
Israel dispatches aid delegation to Colombia
01:52
Israel Police chief orders expanded search for missing mother, daughter in Vienna
01:38
Hamas to run in PA election as part of broad coalition, official says
01:18
35 pro-Israel groups launch Gaza GenoLIE website
00:07
JTS presents Herzog with honorary degree
16:53
Trump: Outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to be among ‘top outside advisers’
16:10
Pentagon review finds US strikes targeting Houthis killed more than 150 civilians in Yemen last year
14:30
US says it’s on track to pull forces from Iraq by end of September
14:04
More than 20 countries, EU decry Iranian executions of protesters
13:31
US military says it has redirected 55 ships since it started blockading Iran
13:19
Hamas conducted military drill in Gaza last night, Israel says
13:08
Israel says 13 patients in Jewish state got West Nile virus this year
12:59
Oman, Turkey join states decrying Colombian recognition of Golan Heights as Israel
12:40
Israel says it struck Hamas commander, who was planning terror attack, in Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Aleks Vilentz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The threat Israel is too tired to see
Aleks Vilentz
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Something moved beneath Schumer’s feet
Stephen M. Flatow