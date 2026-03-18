More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Bill Motchan

Bill Motchan

Bill Motchan is a contributing writer and photographer for the St. Louis Jewish Light.

Kenny Bressler
Features
‘A woodworking Disneyland’: Meet the man behind synagogue ark-building
“I just like building things,” said the semi-retired, 70-year-old, St. Louis resident, and figuring out “how does this go together, and what kind of detail do I need for that?”
Dec. 9, 2025
Bill Motchan
BioSpan
Features
(Bio)Spanning the generations this Father’s Day
Jun. 11, 2025
Bill Motchan
Yael Sabin
Features
St. Louis lacrosse player checks another box: Team Israel
May. 5, 2025
Bill Motchan
Sam Donald Basketball Player
Features
Power forward Sam Donald: ‘An energy on the court’
The 18-year-old will be the youngest member of the U.S. men’s basketball team competing in Israel this summer at the 2025 Maccabi Games.
Feb. 6, 2025
Bill Motchan
Lt. Frank Yawitz
Features
Honoring a fallen lieutenant, 80 years later
Frank Yawitz crashed with his crew in England aboard a U.S. Army twin-engine B-26 bomber 11 months before the end of World War II.
Sep. 26, 2024
Bill Motchan
Torah Prep Robotics Team, St. Louis
Jewish Life
Girls from Torah Prep boast sweet scores with ‘Candy’ tech creation
A group of nine teenagers from a St. Louis day school in grades five through eight advanced to an elite robotics competition.
May. 21, 2024
Bill Motchan
Oskar Jacob
Features
War stories: Holocaust survivor meets descendant of Nazi scientist
Oskar Jacob, 94, will sit alongside the granddaughter of one of the designers of the V-1 bomb and discuss their shared history at an event in St. Louis.
May. 15, 2024
Bill Motchan
Sportsman's Park St. Louis
Features
Esther Schimmel knew how to take a bite out of life
A Jewish immigrant from Poland, she was an excellent cook, a savvy entrepreneur and a philanthropist who supported Jewish organizations.
Apr. 9, 2024
Bill Motchan
Levine Hat Company in St. Louis
Features
The art of the haberdasher: In St. Louis, that means Levine’s
“Hats are one of those unique fashion items where they don’t go out of style,” said Lance Levine. “I was watching ‘The Godfather’ the other night, and I thought, ‘We still have those same hats!’”
Mar. 20, 2024
Bill Motchan
Cantor Abbie Strauss
Features
Oh, say, can she sing …
Cantor Abbie Strauss belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a pre-season game between the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals in Florida.
Mar. 7, 2024
Bill Motchan
Lee Wielansky, Golf
Culture and Society
‘I got hot for nine holes,’ says pro-am champ of Amex golf tourney
Lee Wielansky, at 72 the oldest amateur golfer in the 156-man field, hit ’em straight to take home the trophy from the PGA Tour event in California.
Jan. 29, 2024
Bill Motchan
Load More