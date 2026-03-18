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Arnon Itiel

Ultra-Orthodox, or haredi, Jewish men at the Derech Emunah outpost in Judea and Samaria, on Aug.16, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The Haredim have figured out life, we should too
It would not be a stretch to say that in the race toward achieving an “exemplary society,” this sector has outperformed all of us.
Nov. 8, 2022
Arnon Itiel
Jake Sullivan i
Opinion
Israel’s National Security Council is now tasked with gender equality?
Jul. 20, 2022
Arnon Itiel
Soldiers of the IDF’s mixed-gender Bardales Infantry Battalion prepare for urban-warfare training on a foggy morning in southern Israel, July 13, 2016. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Don’t send women to the front lines
May. 31, 2022
Arnon Itiel