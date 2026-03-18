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Avi Dichter

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Credit: World Economic Forum.
Column
‘Pay to slay’: Stop the absurdity!
Under the 2018 budget, authorized by the government in Ramallah two months ago, 1.2 billion shekels ($340 million) will go to terrorists convicted by Israeli courts and their families.
Jun. 12, 2018
Avi Dichter