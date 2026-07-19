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News   Antisemitism

Australian university head apologizes for failing to protect Jews

The Canberra school admitted it failed to mitigate a “high risk of psychosocial harm” during aggressive pro-Palestinian encampments on campus.

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A Gaza solidarity encampment is seen during a pro-Palestinian protest inside the Australian National University on June 14, 2024 in Canberra, Australia. Photo by George Calvelo/Getty Images.
A Gaza solidarity encampment is seen during a pro-Palestinian protest at Australian National University in Canberra on June 14, 2024. Photo by George Calvelo/Getty Images.
(July 19, 2026 / JNS)

The head of Australian National University issued a formal apology on Thursday for the institution’s failure to protect the psychological safety of Jewish students and staff during aggressive pro-Palestinian encampments in 2024.

Appearing before the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, interim Vice Chancellor Rebekah Brown acknowledged that Jewish members of the Canberra campus community were subjected to targeted harassment, including being labeled “baby killers” and “genocide supporters.”

She admitted the university fell short despite an internal risk assessment identifying a high risk of psychosocial harm, pledging that the administration is committed to doing better.

Brown was quoted by ABC News Australia as saying “that all Jewish students and staff and their colleagues and friends ... have an absolute right to feel safe, respected and heard on our campus. I’m sorry that they didn’t and I’ve committed in my role, as long as I am the interim vice chancellor, to do better.”

Brown assumed the interim vice chancellor role late last year but served as provost—the university’s top academic officer—during the encampments, which ran from April to August 2024.

The inquiry also heard testimony regarding Monash University in Melbourne, where Vice Chancellor Sharon Pickering detailed an increasingly hostile campus climate.

Pickering noted that Jewish students and staff reported facing abuse so severe that many avoided campus entirely, forcing the university to intervene after organizers posted social media content declaring that “Zionists were not welcome on campus.”

Australia Anti-Israel Bias Campus Antisemitism
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