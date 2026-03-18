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Ben Shapiro

Israeli tanks near the border with Lebanon on Nov. 28, 2024. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
A 60-day ceasefire
Israel is working under the likely correct assumption that Hezbollah will not abide by the terms, and that the agreement as interpreted by the Trump administration will actually allow Israel freedom of action.
Dec. 3, 2024
Ben Shapiro
American Jewish conservative political commentator and columnist Ben Shapiro at the International Conservatism event, co-sponsored by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Tel Aviv International Salon, Shibolet Press and Sella Meir Publishing, in Tel Aviv on July 20, 2022. Source: Nadav Cohen Yonatan, GoLive.
Column
Ben Shapiro: Those who oppose US exceptionalism oppose Israel
Jul. 21, 2022
Ben Shapiro
Opinion
President Biden has chosen decline
Aug. 24, 2021
Ben Shapiro
A view of Facebook's website. Credit: Shutterstock.
Opinion
Lying about ‘misinformation’ to justify tyranny
Americans must spot and fight the authoritarianism of the left before it destroys our ability to see anything other than that which the left wants us to see.
Jul. 25, 2021
Ben Shapiro
Black Protest, Critical Race Theory
Opinion
Movement against critical race theory is deeply necessary
The grassroots pushback against critical race theory is rooted in the best of the American tradition.
Jun. 27, 2021
Ben Shapiro
Ibram X. Kendi presenting his book "How to Be an Antiracist" at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Montclair, New Jersey, Aug. 14, 2019. Credit: Montclair Film via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The muddled thinking of ‘antiracism’
The goal of many on the left these days is not clarification but obfuscation, particularly on racial issues.
Jun. 8, 2021
Ben Shapiro
The Wuhan Institute of Virology in Jiangxia District, Hubei province, China, on Dec. 12, 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
China isn’t winning; the West is forfeiting
For some on the left, challenging China means standing up for Western values like democracy and human rights and this, in turn, raises questions about America’s own commitment to those principles.
May. 30, 2021
Ben Shapiro