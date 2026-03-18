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Benjamin Baird

Benjamin Baird is director of MEF Action, an advocacy project of the Middle East Forum.

Zainab Chaudry
Opinion
Maryland AG replaces one hater with another to serve on hate-crimes panel
Ayman Nassar makes the disgraced commissioner he is set to replace—Zainab Chaudry—look like an angel in comparison.
Aug. 15, 2024
Benjamin Baird
Doha, Qatar. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
Qatar’s tech conference for antisemites
Feb. 26, 2024
Benjamin Baird
Sign at the building entrance to CAIR headquarters. Credit: DCStockPhotography/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Florida House passes bill slamming Hamas-linked CAIR
Feb. 11, 2024
Benjamin Baird
The California State Capitol. Credit: Andre M. via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
California Assembly looks to honor state’s most radical Islamists
HR 52 fails to provide a representative sample of California’s Muslim leaders. Instead, it serves to divide communities, legitimize extremism and undermine mainstream and moderate Muslim voices.
Jul. 23, 2023
Benjamin Baird
Pro-Palestinian Protest, University of Michigan
Opinion
America’s first all-Muslim city council is riddled with antisemites
It’s no coincidence that the Hamtramck, Michigan municipal government decided to condemn Israel.
Mar. 21, 2023
Benjamin Baird
Opinion
CAIR’s radical-speaking circuit: Faith-led, seventh-century justice-driven
In Senate testimony, CAIR has been called a “radical Islamic fundamentalist front group for [the Palestinian terrorist entity] Hamas.” Nevertheless, 101 congressional lawmakers sent letters glorifying the Islamist organization ahead of its 2018 national banquet.
Feb. 22, 2019
Benjamin Baird
Opinion
Islamic Society of North America’s extremist price of admission
The Islamist powers-that-be were outraged with playwright, attorney and polemicist Wajahat Ali’s participation in the Shalom Hartman Institute’s Muslim Leadership Initiative.
Aug. 21, 2018
Benjamin Baird