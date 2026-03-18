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Bernice Lerner

Bernice Lerner

Kristallnacht
Opinion
Pretexts for murderous action: Then and now
Both Kristallnacht and the bombarding of Israel with rockets belong on the eons-long timeline of vicious anti-Semitic actions.
Nov. 5, 2021
Bernice Lerner
Jews at the killing site outside of Kamenets-Podolsk, a city in western Ukraine, in late August 1941. Credit: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Photo Archives, Courtesy of Ivan Sved.
Opinion
Eighty years ago: Hitler’s first large-scale mass murder
Aug. 17, 2021
Bernice Lerner
Chanukah Menorah
Opinion
When you don’t have a menorah …
Dec. 8, 2020
Bernice Lerner
A view of the Belsen trial. Credit: Holocaust Research Project.
Opinion
The trial before Nuremberg
By admitting evidence of atrocities committed by Germans against German or Axis nationals, it set a precedent for the series of trials to follow: No longer would “sovereign immunity” automatically shield war criminals.
Sep. 2, 2020
Bernice Lerner