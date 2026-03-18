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Brad Pomerance

Brad Pomerance

Brad Pomerance is the executive vice president of Jewish Life Television.

Site of Supernova Music Festival
Opinion
The unexpected impact of a Jewish American’s trip to Israel
My journey didn’t shatter my emotional well-being. It fortified my spirit.
Dec. 12, 2024
Brad Pomerance