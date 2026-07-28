Houston man, who said ‘hoping to kill the infidels,’ pleads guilty to supporting ISIS

Anas Said, of Houston, faces up to 15 years in prison and $500,000 in fines for concealing material support for ISIS and making false statements after pleading guilty on July 24, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The 30-year-old admitted to saying that “I am thinking and hoping to kill the infidels with a weapon and as many people as possible in order to heal my heart,” per the department.

He hid his name from a pro-ISIS video that he made and lied to police officers about owning a weapon.

He is to be sentenced on Oct. 16.