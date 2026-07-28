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Houston man, who said ‘hoping to kill the infidels,’ pleads guilty to supporting ISIS

Anas Said faces up to 15 years in prison and $500,000 in fines for concealing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and making false statements.

JNS Staff
FBI Building in DC
Federal Bureau of Investigation J. Edgar Hoover FBI. building in Washington, D.C. Credit: Gianna Song/Shutterstock.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

Anas Said, of Houston, faces up to 15 years in prison and $500,000 in fines for concealing material support for ISIS and making false statements after pleading guilty on July 24, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The 30-year-old admitted to saying that “I am thinking and hoping to kill the infidels with a weapon and as many people as possible in order to heal my heart,” per the department.

He hid his name from a pro-ISIS video that he made and lied to police officers about owning a weapon.

He is to be sentenced on Oct. 16.

JNS Staff
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