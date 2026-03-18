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Brooke Rollins

Brooke Rollins

Brooke Rollins is president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute.

Kamala Harris
Opinion
Harris’s actions abandon Israel
Rather than show solidarity with an ally in its fight for survival, the vice president opted for partisan pageantry.
Aug. 11, 2024
Brooke Rollins