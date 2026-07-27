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Israel: Guterres cements ‘infamous legacy’ with second term for UN rights chief

Describing the move as “unprecedented and highly controversial,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it ties “the hands of his successor” and degrades the U.N.’s “rules-based order.”

David Isaac
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the Eleventh Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April 27, 2026. Credit: Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the Eleventh Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April 27, 2026. Credit: Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has condemned United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for reappointing Volker Turk, his former policy chief, for a second term as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday.

Describing the move as “unprecedented and highly controversial,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it ties “the hands of his successor” and degrades the UN’s “rules-based order.”

“By extending the mandate of an OHCHR that erased the atrocities of Oct. 7, misused funds, and betrayed UN neutrality in favor of corrupt political radicalism, Guterres cements, for years to come, the deeply politicized legacy of his tenure,” the Ministry posted to X on July 24.

Guterres, who is nearing the end of his 10-year term, nominated Turk, an Austrian attorney and U.N. careerist, without public discussion. The U.N. General Assembly voted 144-10 with 13 abstentions in favor of his reappointment on Friday.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of U.N. Watch, a human rights NGO, told JNS: “The U.N.'s rubber-stamp renewal of Volker Turk for an unprecedented second four-year term was a quiet, last-minute maneuver by Secretary-General Guterres, pushed through with minimal scrutiny, no open call for candidates, and no public debate.”

“No independent human rights figures endorsed him; on the contrary. That China and so many other human rights abusers backed the extension is the clearest verdict on his record: he never spoke out with the courage the job demands,” he said.

Turk earned the ire of Israel for adopting wholesale the libels spread against it during the Gaza war.

In a Sept. 8, 2025, address to the U.N. Human Rights Council, he condemned “Israel’s mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza”; its hindering of aid and “the ensuing starvation of civilians”; “its killing of journalists, U.N. staff and NGO workers;” and “its commission of war crime upon war crime.”

Just over a week later, on Sept. 16, 2025, Turk condemned Israel’s airstrike against a Hamas compound in Doha as “a shocking breach of international law, an assault on regional peace and stability, and a blow against the integrity of mediation and negotiating processes around the world.”

He then demanded that U.N. member states stop the flow of arms to Israel “that risk violating the laws of war.”

Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, addresses the opening of the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Photo by: Jean Marc Ferré/UN Photo
Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, addresses the opening of the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Photo by: Jean Marc Ferré/UN Photo
Jean Marc Ferré/UN Photo

Turk’s first four-year term was to expire on Oct. 11. He will be the first in the position to serve two full terms since the post was created in 1993, the Associated Press reported.

The United States also opposed Turk’s reappointment.

“Make no mistake, if this assembly tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals and the misuse of U.N. posts, there will be consequences,” U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N. Jeff Bartos warned before the vote, AP reported.

“The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation and funding,” he said.

Explaining America’s opposition, Neuer said, “According to a U.N. Watch study of his first two years, Turk condemned the United States more often than China, North Korea, Cuba, Saudi Arabia and Qatar combined.

“He stayed completely silent on gross abuses by Cuba, North Korea, Algeria, Eritrea, Mauritania, Lebanon and Qatar, never once mentioned the mass imprisonment of more than a million Uyghurs, and issued dozens of statements against Israel while soft-pedaling or ignoring the world’s worst dictatorships.

“A high commissioner who mutes his voice to please the powerful has already failed the victims he was appointed to defend,” Neuer said.

United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
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