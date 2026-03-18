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Chaim Perkal

Chaim Perkal

Petach Tikva resident Ginat Greenwald pointing to injuries that her nine-year-old special-needs daughter, Lihi, sustained in school in Sept. 2020. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
When a child with special needs is attacked at school, whom do we blame?
It’s time to start valuing special education as a critical component in the development of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who have much to contribute to Israeli society.
Sep. 10, 2020
Chaim Perkal
Israir Airlines flight attendants in full protective gear on a flight between Tel Aviv and Eilat on Aug. 17, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Opening the skies? Let’s make sure we have our feet on the ground
Aug. 18, 2020
Chaim Perkal
A presentation for San Diego-area Jewish day school students. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The impending day-school crisis is a golden opportunity
Aug. 6, 2020
Chaim Perkal