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Daniel Pipes

An edition of the Koran. Credit: Sayyed Shahab-o-Din Vajedi/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Can the Koran solve Israel’s political impasse?
The positive implications of Israeli Muslims recognizing the Jewish state override coalition-building.
Apr. 22, 2021
Daniel Pipes
The Middle East as seen from 250 miles above in this April 14, 2016 photo from the International Space Station. Countries seen, from left, along the Mediterranean coast include Egypt, Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Lebanon, Syria and Turkey. Credit: NASA via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Fighting and hugging in the Middle East
Mar. 21, 2021
Daniel Pipes
The Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Aug. 12, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel and the Temple Mount’s five Muslim rivals
Feb. 7, 2021
Daniel Pipes
Howard Kohr
Opinion
The Israel lobby is good for America
Each hinterland fights for its cause. Each provides diplomatic support, financial aid and armaments.
Jan. 25, 2021
Daniel Pipes
An Israeli soldier performs a body search on a Palestinian man in Hebron, Nov. 4, 2016. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Opinion
Explaining Israel’s security establishment
The conflict with the Palestinians has changed the IDF into a police force with a defensive mentality viewing stability as a goal in itself.
Jun. 28, 2020
Daniel Pipes
U.S. President Bill Clinton is flanked by Jordan's King Hussein and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, shaking hands in October 1994. Source: Israel Government Press Office.
Opinion
Jerusalem, Jordan and the Jews
Amman does not go so far as to deny any Jewish connection, but it, too, makes a hash of history.
Jun. 23, 2020
Daniel Pipes
What would Ben-Gurion do?
The founding father and first prime minister of Israel would reject paying a probably massive price for self-indulgent symbolism.
May. 28, 2020
Daniel Pipes
The New York Times building in New York City. Credit: Serge Attal/Flash90.
Opinion
A reply to my critics
I hardly expected my article to arouse high emotions. It deals with a tactical issue distant from philosophical foundations, principles or ideology.
May. 10, 2020
Daniel Pipes
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai attends a city council meeting on Jan. 20, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Tel Aviv’s mayor vs. the Middle East Forum
Ron Huldai’s autocratic reaction to an Israel Victory Project ad campaign is yet another demonstration of Israel’s die-hard left increasingly relying on police methods as it continues to decline.
Feb. 23, 2020
Daniel Pipes
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Israel on May 4, 2019. Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Should Israel invade Gaza?
Negotiations, mediation, compromise, concessions and other gentle means have replaced victory as an Israeli goal.
Oct. 2, 2019
Daniel Pipes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump with senior White House adviser Jared Kushner at the start of a meeting in Jerusalem on May 22, 2017. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Column
Anticipating Trump’s ‘deal of the century’
Unofficial reports, which have been slammed by the White House as misleading, suggest the plan repeats the great miscalculation of traditional Palestinian-Israeli diplomacy: asking too little of Arabs and too much of Israelis.
Apr. 21, 2019
Daniel Pipes
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