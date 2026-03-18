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Debra Feuer

Click photo to download. Caption: The webpage of a July 23 New York Times article that columnist Debra Feuer calls an "erroneous and shameful defense of Hamas," regarding the Palestinian terror group's use of human shields. Credit: Screenshot of New York Times website.
Israel News
The New York Times’s erroneous and shameful defense of Hamas
Jul. 30, 2014
Debra Feuer