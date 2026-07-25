Following terror attack, Israeli forces arrest 70 suspects across Judea and Samaria

Israeli security forces carried out counter-terrorism operations across Judea and Samaria overnight Saturday, apprehending more than 70 wanted Palestinian suspects in the wake of the terrorist attack the previous day that left two Israelis dead and six others wounded in Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In the Nablus region, IDF soldiers and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) completed a brigade-level operation in the area of Tell, the village from which Palestinian terrorists carried out the deadly attack against a group of Israeli hikers near Havat Gilad (Gilad Farm), just west of Nablus. Eleven suspects were detained in the operation, according to the IDF.

Israeli forces also apprehended terrorists affiliated with Hamas, as well as others involved in advancing explosive device attacks, in the Menashe Regional Brigade area of responsibility in the Jenin region in north Samaria.

In the areas surrounding Jerusalem, IDF soldiers arrested a total of approximately 20 wanted Palestinian suspects at several locations, including suspects involved in advancing terrorist attacks, Molotov cocktail attacks and arms trafficking, the military continued.

Israeli troops also apprehended 15 wanted Palestinian suspects, including Hamas affiliates, involved in advancing terrorist activity in the Ephraim Regional Brigade area of responsibility in southwestern Samaria.

In addition, IDF soldiers apprehended a terrorist who was prepared to execute a terrorist attack, as well as a wanted Hamas affiliate, during an operation in the Tulkarem area of western Samaria, the army said.

Sixteen more wanted suspects were detained in the Gush Etzion region of Judea.

Zamir: ‘Pursuing every terrorist’

On Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment and an initial debriefing at the scene of the attack near Tell.

“This was a grave and painful terrorist attack. I share in the grief of the families and send my wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were wounded,” the military quoted him as saying.

“We are pursuing every terrorist involved in this attack. We will reach all of them and hold them accountable. We will intensify our offensive operations, continue to act wherever necessary, and consistently and resolutely strike terrorists and terrorist infrastructure. The IDF, the Israel Police and the Shin Bet are solely responsible for maintaining law and order and combating terrorism in the area. We will continue to act with determination and strength to ensure the security of Israeli civilians,” Zamir said.

In the aftermath of the attack, the IDF said the main terrorist who carried out the shooting attack was killed by soldiers immediately after opening fire on Israeli civilians and that troops recovered the weapon he had stolen during the assault. It said three other Palestinians were killed in an ensuing gunfight.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet announced later on Friday that Duvdevan undercover IDF commandos had arrested two wounded terrorists involved in the attack at a hospital in Nablus. The security agencies said all attackers had been identified, and forces were continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Following the attack on Friday, IDF Central Command head Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth met with community leaders in Judea and Samaria. He described the last several days as “tense.”

“Thirty homes [were] burnt, even if was caused by negligence, as well as an arson attack in Beit Furik yesterday, a stabbing incident, and then another stabbing attack,” the military quoted him as saying, referring to a massive blaze on July 18-19 that burned down 30 structures in Havat Gilad, including 15 homes and 10 businesses, and forced the evacuation of some 100 families.

“Following the recent events, and especially this morning’s attack, there is concern about escalation throughout Judea and Samaria. We are carrying out counter-terrorism operations to prevent the area from spiraling into further violence and are using every means at our disposal. Earlier today, I spoke with all the brigade commanders. We are also preparing for the possibility of imitative attacks,” Bluth said.