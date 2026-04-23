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JNS TV   True East

How US strategy toward Iran is evolving in modern warfare

Apr. 23, 2026
Doron Spielman

How US strategy toward Iran is evolving in modern warfare

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( Apr. 23, 2026 / JNS )

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Iran
Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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