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Dr. Kiron Skinner

Damage and a Jewish community on edge after a shooting at the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, N.J., on Dec., 10, 2019. Credit: NBS News.
Opinion
ZOA open letter on the rising scourge of anti-Semitism
Everything possible must be done to repudiate, confront, stop and counteract anti-Semitic attacks, and the media has a responsibility to thoroughly report on and editorialize against them.
Jan. 3, 2020
Dr. Kiron Skinner