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Eitan Orkibi

Dr. Eitan Orkibi is a senior sociology and anthropology lecturer at Ariel University.

Ethiopian Israelis and supporters take part in a protest against police violence and discrimination following the death of 19-year-old Solomon Tekah, in Kiryat Ata on July 3, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The right needs to take back the streets
An entire generation of Israeli youngsters has become accustomed to viewing the left as their only source of social solidarity.
Jul. 4, 2019
Eitan Orkibi
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton and PLO head Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accords, Sept. 13, 1993. Photo by Vince Musi/The White House.
Opinion
The left lectures us about hate speech?
Oct. 31, 2018
Eitan Orkibi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the Ministers’ Committee meeting on Sept. 17, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
What the left just doesn’t seem to understand
Oct. 17, 2018
Eitan Orkibi
Israel's Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan. Credit: Rafi Kutz.
Opinion
Fighting BDS activists is justified
The boycott movement has made Israeli academia a primary target; an academic boycott against Israel is de facto in place, openly and hidden.
Oct. 10, 2018
Eitan Orkibi