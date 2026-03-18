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Elior Amar

Hillel students at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Photo by Elior Amar.
Opinion
Parents: Encourage your children to participate in student government
The ability to see a situation clearly, speak confidently and work with peers collaboratively allowed Jewish students to stand up to anti-Semitism and persuade others to stand by their side.
Apr. 18, 2022
Elior Amar