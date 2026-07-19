Israeli, 90, detained after allegedly hitting Jewish woman with vehicle in Judea

An Israeli was detained on Friday after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle during an altercation at the Tomer Farm outpost in the Gush Etzion region of Judea, the Israel Police said.

The suspect had been filming residents at the outpost, sparking an argument with a teenager at the scene, according to police. He then drove off, lightly striking the teenager, who did not require medical treatment.

A female resident then approached the vehicle to confront the driver, who allegedly struck her and dragged her several meters as she clung to the vehicle, causing minor injuries, police said.

“The suspect, 90, was detained by police and taken to the station for further questioning,” the statement said. “His vehicle was seized, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz condemned the incident.

“A Jewish woman is hospitalized after being injured by a Jewish left-wing anarchist. This is an inconceivable reality and the crossing of a red line that must not be accepted,” Ganz stated.

The regional leader accused far-left activists of repeatedly harassing Israel Defense Forces soldiers, attacking Jewish civilians and provoking confrontations across Judea and Samaria. He called on security forces to remove “violent elements” from the area and prevent future incidents.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister within the Defense Ministry with authority over civil affairs in Judea and Samaria, blamed Yair Golan, leader of the far-left Democrats Party, and other opposition leaders for the incident, accusing them of incitement.

“I call on the president of the state to condemn the violence within our society, and on Yair Golan, [Yashar Party leader] Gadi Eisenkot and [Together Party head] Naftali Bennett to retract their statements that they would evacuate the hilltop farms after the elections,” he wrote on X.

“Any other response would amount to a continuation of the incitement against the pioneers of the hilltop farms,” tweeted Smotrich.

Golan told Israeli podcaster Nadav Perry last week that he would seek to reverse the government’s policies in Judea and Samaria if he joined one formed by those seeking to unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s upcoming elections.

“My vision is two states for two peoples. The first step in that process is to prevent further annexation, fight both Palestinian terrorism and Jewish terrorism, and evacuate the illegal outposts and farms,” said Golan.

“We could agree on that as early as tomorrow morning with Naftali Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman,” Golan added, referring to fellow leaders of the anti-Netanyahu camp.