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Ephraim Kam

Ephraim Kam is a senior research fellow with the Institute for National Security Studies.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 25, 2018, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Credit: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.
Opinion
A lesson in deterrence
The U.S. presence in Syria was beneficial to Israel and reflected Washington’s willingness to help out Jerusalem.
Dec. 25, 2018
Ephraim Kam
Recent activity at the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran. Credit: ImageSat International.
Opinion
How will Iran respond to US pressure?
Aug. 14, 2018
Ephraim Kam