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Gershon Bloritzky

Jewish children huddle in a shelter during an attack by Russia, March 2022. Credit: Courtesy,
Opinion
This is real war
People are fleeing with literally nothing to their names. And many won’t see their husbands or fathers again as men stay to fight Russian forces.
Mar. 16, 2022
Gershon Bloritzky