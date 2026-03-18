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Gideon Sa’ar

Gideon Sa’ar is Israel’s foreign affairs minister.

Hostage Square
Opinion
For Israel, a holiday within a holiday
Israel withstood the moral and ethical test of its commitment to return its hostages under the most complex conditions imaginable.
Oct. 9, 2025
Gideon Sa’ar
Israeli citizens cast their ballots at a voting station during the Knesset elections on April 9, 2019. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
We can mend the rift in Israeli society
Mar. 21, 2021
Gideon Sa’ar
An old Israeli tank with a flag overlooking the Syrian town of Quneitra in the Golan Heights on Feb. 11, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
The triumph of Menachem Begin’s legacy
Apr. 1, 2019
Gideon Sa’ar
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces near the Gaza-Israel border on May 14, 2018. Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Time for a zero-sum approach to the Arab-Israeli conflict
Behind Arab rejectionism of peace was the fact that they never wanted to end the conflict. Their goal was always to carry on with a better hand. Not the end of the conflict, but the end of Israel’s existence.
Jul. 8, 2018
Gideon Sa’ar