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Gilad Ostrovsky

Gilad Ostrovsky

Gilad Ostrovsky is KKL-JNF’s chief forester and manager of the Forestry Department.

Forest Fire, Hezbollah
Opinion
Restoring the Galilee forest: A five-year journey of renewal and hope
As the trees regenerate, so, too, will the communities of Israel’s north.
Jan. 8, 2025
Gilad Ostrovsky