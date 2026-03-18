More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Heath Sloane

Armed members of the Palestinian Fatah movement in the West Bank city of Nablus, July 27, 2020. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Fatah and Yachad: Together for Israel?
A left-wing Jewish organization gives a prime spot at the U.K.’s biggest festival of Jewish learning to a Fatah activist.
Jan. 15, 2023
Heath Sloane
BBC headquarters at Portland Place in London. Photo by Willy Barton/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Battling the BBC’s bias against Jews and Israel
Jan. 5, 2023
Heath Sloane