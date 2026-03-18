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Irving Lebovics

Illustration of kippot for sale. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
An open letter to the leaders of American rabbinical schools
We call on you to expel the signatories to the statement accusing Israel of “racist violence” during the latest war in Gaza. They are unfit for roles of rabbinic or cantorial leadership.
Jun. 1, 2021
Irving Lebovics