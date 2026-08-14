More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

At the site of a Nazi massacre, the Jews are forgotten

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte invokes Gaza at Sant’Anna di Stazzema while ignoring the antisemitic hatred behind the Oct. 7 massacre.

Fiamma Nirenstein
Former Italian Prime Minister and Five Star Movement President Giuseppe Conte participates in the "Truth Day" event of the newspaper La Verità at the Roman Aquarium, June 23, 2026, in Rome, Italy. Photo by Simona Granati-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte participates in the “Truth Day” event of the newspaper La Verità at the Roman Aquarium, June 23, 2026, in Rome, Italy. Photo by Simona Granati-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
(Aug. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s speech at Sant’Anna di Stazzema shows how the Palestinian cause is becoming a political and moral rallying point for parts of the European left.

Conte is an especially interesting case in the antisemitic tsunami now engulfing much of the world. The former prime minister and current leader of the left-wing populist Five Star Movement is a key ally of Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein and a potential candidate to lead Italy again. Italian media are already portraying his political moves with an eye toward a future contest for leadership of the left-wing coalition.

Increasingly, Conte appears to be using the Palestinian cause as a moral glue for the electorate he hopes to assemble, much as New York politician Zohran Mamdani has done in the United States.

That is what made his appearance this week at Sant’Anna di Stazzema so significant.

Sant’Anna is not simply another Italian village with a tragic wartime history. It is one of the most powerful symbols of Nazi-Fascist barbarism in Italy.

On Aug. 12, 1944, soldiers of the 16th SS Panzergrenadier Division “Reichsführer-SS,” aided by Italian Fascist collaborators, descended on the Tuscan village and surrounding hamlets and massacred hundreds of civilians. The official commemoration on Wednesday marked the 82nd anniversary of the slaughter, in which 560 people were killed, including more than 100 children.

Women, old people and children were slaughtered. The youngest victim, Anna Pardini, was just 20 days old. What was ostensibly an operation against partisans became a bloodbath of defenseless civilians.

Italian writer Adriano Sofri has compared the massacre to Srebrenica. The comparison is understandable.

But there is another massacre, far closer to us in time, that should have been impossible to ignore at Sant’Anna: Oct. 7, 2023.

On that day, Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and carried out a mass slaughter of Jews in kibbutzim, towns and at a music festival, murdering some 1,200 people and abducting 251 to the Gaza Strip.

Why should Oct. 7 have been remembered at Sant’Anna?

Because the defining ideological crime of Nazism was the persecution and extermination of the Jewish people. The SS did not merely terrorize Europe. It was a central instrument in the machinery that murdered 6 million Jews.

On Oct. 7, an ancient ideological hatred appeared once again in its most bloodthirsty form: the mass murder of innocent Jews, accompanied by an explicit determination to destroy their state.

Yet Conte, who delivered the official commemorative address at Sant’Anna on Wednesday, did not make that connection.

Instead, he spoke of the need to fight Nazi-Fascist ideology as the enemy of democracy, constitutional government and equality. That is, of course, legitimate. Sant’Anna is rightly regarded in Italy as a symbol of the values on which the postwar republic and its Constitution were built.

But something essential was missing.

Conte forgot—or chose not to remember—that antisemitism and the extermination of the Jews stood at the heart of the Nazi project.

And when Jews did enter his speech, they appeared not as the quintessential victims of Nazi ideology, but in the form of Israeli soldiers accused of perpetrating atrocities.

Speaking at the site of the Nazi-Fascist massacre, Conte declared that opposing fascism today requires condemning what he called the “horror” in Gaza, where, he claimed, “over 20,000 defenseless children have been massacred by the Israeli army.”

These are not isolated words.

Conte has repeatedly used Gaza and accusations against Israel in parliament and on the campaign trail. His rhetoric has turned increasingly sweeping and accusatory, presenting Israel not simply as a country whose government or military policies may be criticized, but as an engine of war, horror and extermination.

And now this propaganda has been brought to Sant’Anna di Stazzema.

That is what gives this very Italian story a much broader meaning.

Across the West, the Palestinian cause has increasingly become a political identity marker, particularly on the left. Politicians have discovered that attacking Israel can serve as a shorthand for moral virtue and as a means of mobilizing a particular political constituency.

But at Sant’Anna, the contradiction is especially grotesque.

Here was a politician standing at a place soaked in the blood of victims of an army belonging to a regime whose defining racial obsession was the destruction of the Jews—and using the occasion not to recall the latest mass murder of Jews, but to portray the Jewish state as the perpetrator of contemporary horror.

Memory is not merely about remembering that a crime occurred. It is about understanding what produced it.

If we commemorate Nazi-Fascist massacres while removing antisemitism and the attempted annihilation of the Jews from the center of the Nazi worldview, then we are not preserving history. We are reshaping it for present political purposes.

Sant’Anna deserves better.

Was this really how its victims should have been commemorated—as another opportunity to hunt for pro-Palestinian votes, whatever the cost?

Europe Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. News
Jayapal seems to advise student groups to invite antisemite Hasan Piker after University of Washington nixes official event with him
Mari Leavitt, a Democratic state representative, told JNS that the school “used extremely poor judgment” by inviting Piker and erred by not including mention of Piker’s “dangerous rhetoric” in the initial event announcement.
August 13, 2026 05:00 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Families of fallen demand Netanyahu renew offensive, defeat Hamas
Forum HaGevura (“The Heroism Forum”) warned in the letter, a copy of which the group provided to JNS, that Hamas was exploiting the fact that Israel stopped taking the initiative in Gaza.
August 14, 2026 01:44 AM
David Isaac
Ground activity by the Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. Gaza Strip, Nov 30, 2025. Photo by TPS-IL.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hamas commander in northern Gaza
Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov denies claims of a financial deal with the terror group.
Aug. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
A person watches the stars during a meteor shower in the skies above the Golan Heights, on Aug. 13, 2021. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel braces for Perseid meteor shower spectacle
Some 150 meteors per hour are expected to be visible under ideal viewing conditions.
Aug. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
11:02
Iran claims ships need its approval to transit Hormuz safely
09:44
IDF says it killed Hamas commander in southern Gaza, was planning attacks on troops
08:33
30 families return to Ganim, 21 years after northern Samaria disengagement
07:40
Iranian FM warns US of ‘bigger miscalculation’ over Strait of Hormuz
07:22
Israel receives thousands of tons of US military equipment
07:02
Israeli forces foil imminent attack, arrest three in Jenin
06:31
Israel, Lebanon shortlist countries for Hezbollah disarmament verification
06:21
Girl, 9, lightly wounded in Palestinian rock attack in Samaria
06:02
IDF dismantles two illegal structures near Qusra, Jalud in Samaria
05:32
X suspends Houthi ‘military’ spokesman
05:06
Israeli court imposes gag order on probe into Mali, Liel Yahalomi disappearance
04:55
Erdoğan vows ‘resolute’ fight for Palestinian statehood
04:23
IDF fires on Gaza terrorist who crossed truce line
04:21
Tel Aviv square officially named Hostages Square
04:13
Abbas presses Palestinian statehood in talks with Erdoğan
03:51
Anthropic in talks to buy Israeli AI startup Decart for $6 billion
03:21
Israel could see unusually heavy August rain
03:12
Huckabee: US Embassy asked Jerusalem to remove ‘Israeli terrorists’ in Qusra
02:35
CENTCOM: 59 vessels redirected as part of Iran naval blockade
02:12
Israel dispatches aid delegation to Colombia
01:52
Israel Police chief orders expanded search for missing mother, daughter in Vienna
01:38
Hamas to run in PA election as part of broad coalition, official says
01:18
35 pro-Israel groups launch Gaza GenoLIE website
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Aleks Vilentz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The threat Israel is too tired to see
Aleks Vilentz
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Something moved beneath Schumer’s feet
Stephen M. Flatow