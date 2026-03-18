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Isaiah Hankel

Isaiah Hankel

Isaiah Hankel is the CEO of Overqualified.com and a bestselling author.

Pro-Palestinian Rally at Rutgers University
Opinion
Investigate universities for promoting antisemitism and violence
Universities are supposed to be bastions of free thought, not sanctuaries for those who weaponize that freedom to intimidate or harm others.
Feb. 11, 2025
Isaiah Hankel