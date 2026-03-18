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Israel InSight

The Israel Summit 2024
U.S. News
Major pro-Israel summit in Dallas area canceled due to security threats
“Law enforcement was completely cooperative but the threats were of a nature that required cancellation,” wrote David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, who was slated to speak at the event.
Jun. 5, 2025
Larry Brook, Israel InSight
Alabama governor Kay Ivey
Israel News
Alabama governor signs resolution backing Israel, condemning Hamas
“We are grateful to the state of Alabama for its clear stand against terror and in support of Israel,” said Anat Sultan-Dadon, Israel’s consul general to the southeastern United States.
Apr. 10, 2024
Larry Brook, Israel InSight
David Friedman
Israel News
No two-state solution after Oct. 7, David Friedman tells religious broadcasters
The former U.S. ambassador to Israel offered a “generational plan” for the region, which will take years, he said.
Feb. 25, 2024
Larry Brook, Israel InSight