Israel InSight

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
“Law enforcement was completely cooperative but the threats were of a nature that required cancellation,” wrote David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, who was slated to speak at the event.