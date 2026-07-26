More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Anti-Israel activists heckle French-Jewish DJ

Barbara Butch was chased off stage in Grenoble, where she filed a police complaint against far-left figures who harassed her on stage.

JNS Staff
French DJ Barbara Butch performs during the Hameau Festival in Saint-Martin-du-Tertre, central France on July 25, 2026. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP via Getty Images.
French DJ Barbara Butch performs during the Hameau Festival in Saint-Martin-du-Tertre, central France, on July 25, 2026. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

A French-Jewish DJ has complained to police of incitement to violence after she was forced off stage due to protests by the audience at a performance in the southeastern city of Grenoble last week, her lawyer said on Thursday.

Butch filed criminal complaints in Grenoble and Paris alleging incitement to hatred and violence, assault, and obstruction of artistic freedom among other complaints, her lawyer, Audrey Msellati, told AFP.

Videos from the July 18 concert show several activists from the La France Insoumise (“France Unbowed”) far-left party attempting to push past security guards in Butch’s direction while asking her: “What did you do in Tel Aviv? Why did you support the Yadan bill?”

Butch, whose full name is Leslie Barbara Butch, was said online, on anti-Israel forums, to have appeared at a gay cultural event in Tel Aviv last year, though AFP reported that she did not attend.

The so-called Yadan bill, which the ruling coalition decided to put on ice earlier this year, sought to address the overlap between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, and to give courts tools to treat anti-Zionist incitement similarly to how antisemitic incitement is handled.

In France and beyond, Jewish and Israeli artists have been heckled, deplatformed and chased off stage with increasing frequency since Oct. 7, 2023, when a Hamas attack on Israel triggered a regional war that was accompanied by an explosion of antisemitic incidents and sentiment in Europe and beyond.

In the Netherlands, a Chanukah concert last year was canceled and then reintroduced under threat of legal action by organizers. In Belgium, a municipal venue declined to host the Munich Philharmonic last year because its conductor is Israeli.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe Arts and Entertainment
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Munitions near a U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber are seen at Royal Air Force Fairford in the United Kingdom, July 24, 2026. Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Iran warns US against renewed attacks, warns of expanded war
The Revolutionary Guards threatens Israel, the United Kingdom and the Gulf states.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland
Israel News
Herzl’s grandparents will be reburied in Jerusalem
The remains of Shimon and Rivka Herzl are to be brought from Belgrade in the coming days and reinterred beside the Zionist visionary on Mount Herzl.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, June 30, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Israel extends reserve call-up authority
The maximum number of reservists who may be called up will be reduced from 280,000 to 240,000.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian suspects lie on the ground after being detained by Israeli security forces following a violent incident at the Moreno Farm, near Beitar Illit in the Gush Etzion region of Judea, July 26, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Seven Palestinians arrested after Israeli assaulted at Gush Etzion farm
An Israeli civilian, struck with a club, sustained light injuries.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Illustration photo of a 10 shekel coin placed on a US 100 dollar bill, May 9, 2026. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli tech fund aids startups squeezed by weak greenback
The 1 billion shekel fast-track initiative gives early-stage companies an extra six months of operational runway to combat the strong shekel.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Airplanes are seen at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, May 24, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Italian airline suspends flights to Israel
ITA Airways’ move followed a security alert issued by the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem over heightened regional tensions.
July 26, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Mamdani can still threaten Netanyahu without arresting him
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Denial inside the modern siege lines on Tisha B’Av
Jonathan S. Tobin