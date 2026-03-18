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J.M. Phelps

A pro-Palestinian rally in Washington, D.C. on May 29, 2021. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
An Islamist flop
The rally was intended to be the flagship event for a new Islamist-led campaign calling on the government to sanction Israel and end American financial support to the Jewish state.
Jun. 22, 2021
J.M. Phelps