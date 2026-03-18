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Jake Egelberg

Robert J. Shillman Hall, Northeastern University in Boston. Credit: Piotrus via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Northeastern’s student government should strike anti-Israel rhetoric from resolution
It needs to amend Senate Resolution FA-21-103 to remove ill-informed and misleading language about U.S.-Israeli police-training programs.
Dec. 7, 2021
Jake Egelberg