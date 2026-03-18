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Jasmine San

An anti-Israel protest in London in June 2021. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Some universities are diverse and inclusive unless you’re Jewish
Students who want to stop discussion of Israel and Zionism on campus should do their homework first.
Aug. 31, 2022
Jasmine San
Norfolk Terrace and attached walkways at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, 2013. Credit: Nicola J. Patron via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
How biased reporting of Israel impacts Jewish students on campus
Jul. 8, 2022
Jasmine San