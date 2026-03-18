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Jeff Mendelsohn

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Biden was right to buck J Street’s advice
The U.S.-Israel relationship is a force for good in the world.
Jul. 25, 2022
Jeff Mendelsohn
AIPAC
Opinion
Partisan shots at AIPAC don’t help the US-Israel relationship
Apr. 5, 2022
Jeff Mendelsohn