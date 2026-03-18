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John Rossomando

John Rossomando is a senior analyst at the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inside the Hagia Sophia. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
American Islamists laud Erdoğan’s transformation of Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Zuhdi Jasser, founder and president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, says the move aims to solidify Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s position as the “caliph” of the Islamist world.
Aug. 11, 2020
John Rossomando
Opinion
US Islamist leader calls for stigmatizing words he calls ‘Islamophobic’
Mar. 21, 2019
John Rossomando