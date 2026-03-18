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Joseph Epstein

Joseph Epstein

Joseph Epstein is the director of the Turan Research Center at the Yorktown Institute.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan and Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eden Bar-Tal met in Jerusalem on November 26 and stressed their readiness to work towards activating relations between Armenia and Israel, including in the political and economic sectors.
Opinion
Yerevan’s Israeli gambit: Hedging between Tehran and Washington
Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan made an underreported but significant visit to Israel in November.
Dec. 1, 2025
Joseph Epstein
Iranian opposition activists gather outside the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, on the day the president of Iran, Massed Pezeshkian, was scheduled to speak, Sept. 24, 2024. Photo by Ali Khaligh/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
After losing face abroad, Iran turns on its people and neighbors
Jul. 17, 2025
Joseph Epstein
Mideast map, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
The Palestinian cause will not end Saudi-Israeli normalization
Feb. 10, 2025
Joseph Epstein
U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on April 24, 2018. Credit: White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
Keep France away from the Middle East peace process
French President Emmanuel Macron doesn’t mind being on Iran’s side when he believes it benefits his own country.
Dec. 24, 2024
Joseph Epstein
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) welcomes Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to Paris on Oct. 23, 2024. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images.
Opinion
France and Iran find common ground in the Middle East
France has been content to ignore the hazards of its decisions in a haughty and neocolonialist pursuit of influence.
Oct. 27, 2024
Joseph Epstein
The White House, Washington, D.C.
Opinion
Why are we giving Iran $16 billion?
The Biden administration is skirting U.S. law while financially empowering a brutal, duplicitous regime.
Aug. 31, 2023
Joseph Epstein
International talks concerning a nuclear deal with Iran. Credit: Stuart Miles/Shutterstock.
Opinion
We must prepare for a nuclear Iran
What many proponents of an agreement have repeatedly failed to recognize is that the regime has been dead set on having a nuclear arsenal, no matter the cost.
Feb. 17, 2023
Joseph Epstein