Can’t just ‘arrest our way out of hate,’ JCRC head says, of NYPD hate crime data for July

The New York City Police Department’s hate crime data for July “should be a wake-up call,” according to Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

“It is unacceptable that, month after month, Jewish New Yorkers remain the target of more than half of all reported hate crimes in our city,” he told JNS.

Jews, who make up about 10% of New Yorkers, were targets of about 70% of hate crimes in the city last month, according to NYPD data, and anti-Jewish hate crimes were up 53.3% last month compared to July 2025.

Treyger said that he is “deeply grateful” for the NYPD’s “extraordinary work” but called for a broader citywide response.

“Law enforcement cannot solve this challenge alone,” he told JNS. “New York needs a comprehensive strategy that combines strong enforcement with education, prevention, transparency and meaningful engagement across communities.”

“Every leader has a responsibility to lower the temperature, reject division and strengthen the bonds that unite New Yorkers,” Treyger said.

“We cannot solely arrest our way out of hate,” he told JNS. “We must lead our way out of it with courage, accountability and a sustained commitment to building a safer, stronger and more united city for every community.”