Lawmakers prepare federal bill to protect access to houses of worship

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Reps. Brad Knott (R-N.C.) and Tom Suozzi (D.N.Y.) plan to introduce the Right to Worship Act, which would create a 100-foot buffer zone around houses of worship during religious services, Jewish Insider reported.

The legislation comes amid growing concerns among Jewish communities about protests outside synagogues and other religious institutions that have included antisemitic harassment, intimidation and violence. The bill is reportedly intended to address gaps in existing law while balancing protections for religious worship with First Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment guarantees every American the right to freely exercise their faith, and Congress has a duty to ensure that guarantee is met,” Cruz told Jewish Insider. “In recent years, we have seen organized acts of hate meant to disrupt and deny that right.”

The bill would allow affected individuals, the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general to pursue legal action against violations, according to the report. Supporters say the measure would provide additional protections for worshippers while preserving the right to peaceful expression.

Several Jewish organizations have expressed support for efforts to strengthen security around houses of worship.