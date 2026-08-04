More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

More than half of professors teaching on Judaism, Israel at US colleges attack Jewish state publicly, per AI analysis

Miriam Elman of the Academic Engagement Network told JNS that “just because you sign a statement or position, it doesn’t mean you are teaching in a prejudicial way.”

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Classroom, School
Classroom. Credit: Pixabay.
(Aug. 4, 2026 / JNS)

More than half of the professors who teach about Judaism and Israel at American colleges and universities have signed public statements or petitions that support boycotting the Jewish state or that call it “genocidal” or “apartheid,” according to a new artificial intelligence-aided “audit.”

In the Ivy League, 72.3% of Jewish studies professors have supported anti-Israel ideologies publicly, according to The Olam, a site run by public relations executive Ronn Torossian, which calls its results the “widest audit of its kind ever conducted.”

Torossian’s staff analyzed 2,499 faculty listings at 313 universities and cross-referenced them with documented public petition and statement campaigns and with membership in organizations like Faculty for Justice in Palestine, according to the site. It said that the research was conducted last month and in early August.

The audit found that 1,014 professors (40.5%) teach Jewish, Israel or Holocaust studies or Hebrew, and of those faculty, 401 (39.5%) have signed public, anti-Israel statements. That number rose to 1,298 (51.9% of the 2,499 professors) when faculty were included from adjacent departments, such as religious studies, history, political science and Middle Eastern studies, according to the audit.

Columbia University had the highest number (41) of offenders in the audit, followed by Princeton University (35), Pennsylvania State University (32), New York University (31), Yale University (30), University of Chicago (28), Brown University (27), University of Michigan (26), University of California, Berkeley (25), University of California, Los Angeles (44), Stanford University (24) and University of Washington (24).

University of Pennsylvania (19), Harvard University (18) and Cornell University (13) also had large numbers, according to the audit.

The analysis says that it excludes those who criticized the Israeli government and its policies, and only includes those who have signed on to public anti-Israel statements, like denying the Jewish state’s right to exist.

“As diaspora Jewry exits its ‘golden age,’ the data reveals that the Jewish studies professors are the hostility to Zionism and Israel at the front of the classroom,” Torossian, founder and chair of the New York public relations firm 5WPR, told JNS.

The audit reveals that “the people paid to teach Judaism, Hebrew, Israel and the Holocaust are against the Jewish state itself,” the Israel-based publicist said. “This is not anecdotal. It is the broadest study of its kind ever conducted.”

Miriam Elman, executive director of the Academic Engagement Network, told JNS that the public should take the audit’s methodology “with some caution.”

“Just because you sign a statement or position, it doesn’t mean you are teaching in a prejudicial way,” Elman told JNS.

She spoke to JNS from the Israel on Campus Coalition conference in Washington, where she brought 75 college professors who are affiliated with the network.

“Signing a document doesn’t mean these faculty are hostile to Jewish students in or outside of the classroom,” she told JNS. “I know faculty who sign petitions all the time but in the classrooms bring in multiple opinions.”

“We need to look beyond petitions and see what they are teaching and how,” she said.

At the nation’s 4,000 accredited colleges and universities, most have no anti-Israel problems, according to Elman, who said that her network includes 1,300 pro-Israel professors at 350 campuses across the United States.

Letitia James, attorney general of New York, cited Torossian as an officer of Betar U.S. in a settlement, which her office said came after an “extensive investigation” and ended a “campaign of violence, harassment and intimidation against Arab, Muslim and Jewish New Yorkers” by the “extremist group.”

Betar denied all wrongdoing, and Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS at the time that the attorney general’s “aggressive pursuit of Betar and resulting settlement agreement sends a terrible message that defending Jews makes one an ‘extremist’” and that the charges are “highly distorted.”

“This will encourage more attacks on Jews and discourage Jewish self-defense,” he told JNS at the time.

The World Zionist Congress expelled Torossian for what it said was an “aggressive, hateful tone and vulgarity.” It subsequently reinstated him.

“We expect further studies on this subject and naturally expect change from visibility and research,” Torossian told JNS.

Education Anti-Israel Bias
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani city grocery
U.S. News
OU, Kof-K haven’t heard from Mamdani about kosher food at city-run groceries, agencies tell JNS
New York City’s request for proposal states that operators at the five city groceries must offer “kosher, halal, gluten free, dairy-free, vegan, diabetic options.”
August 4, 2026 03:47 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Fauci
Analysis
Fauci’s diary shows that Israeli data indicated waning COVID vaccine efficiency
Newly released records suggest Washington relied heavily on Israeli real-world evidence as it debated boosters.
August 4, 2026 12:23 PM
JNS Staff
Spanish actor Javier Bardem arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Huckabee ridicules Cenk Uygur, Javier Bardem over Israel claims
The U.S. ambassador to Jerusalem dismissed their comments as absurd misinformation.
Aug. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani Tisch NYPD
U.S. News
Anti-Jewish hate crimes up 53.3% in NYC in July, compared to last year, with Jews targeted in 70% of ‘confirmed’ hate crimes
“I remain deeply concerned and very troubled by the unacceptable spike in hate crimes, particularly driven by those targeting Jewish New Yorkers,” New York City Council speaker Julie Menin told JNS.
Aug. 3, 2026
Menachem Wecker, Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
15:44
Saskatchewan synagogue egged during Saturday services
14:05
Israel, Lebanon start talks in Rome
13:37
Indian ship sunk in Yemeni waters, ‘Reuters’ reports
13:15
Iran probably responsible for cyberattacks on US water systems, FBI says
12:14
IDF arrests Islamic Jihad terrorist in Samaria
12:08
Israel says it arrested terror suspect who plotted attack
11:55
Iraq reportedly shipped 30 million barrels of oil via Hormuz in a month despite blockade
11:29
US depleted ‘virtually all’ precision missiles in war with Iran, Reuters reports
11:17
Israel says it dismantled 10 weapon production machines in Qatabiya area
08:59
Otzma Yehudit’s Kroizer: Israeli freedom of action ‘not subject to negotiation’
08:54
Firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire in central Israel
08:52
Police seize knives, ax in Jerusalem Old City raid
08:42
Yesh Atid MK tells JNS she backs legal resettlement of Gaza, rebuilding Gush Katif
08:36
Bessent: Deal could soon open Strait of Hormuz with ‘freedom of movement’
08:33
Sotomayor refuses to block $655 million terror judgment vs PA
08:21
Israeli opposition lawmaker: Next coalition should exclude Arab, Haredi parties
08:15
Qatari PM discusses Iran talks, Strait of Hormuz with Russia’s Lavrov
08:03
Average Israeli salary rises to 14,263 shekels
07:59
‘An enemy is to be eliminated,’ Otzma Yehudit lawmaker says of Iran
07:25
Netanyahu ‘brainstormed’ Iran situation with Trump during White House visit
07:22
Ancient Golan Heights Jewish village reopens to tourists
07:16
Netanyahu: Other than Israel and the United States, Western nations are unwilling to fight
07:15
Israeli gov’t earmarks $37 million for Judea, Samaria heritage sites
07:07
Nova survivor commits suicide at girlfriend’s grave
06:42
Huckabee marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing
06:11
Israel streamlines defense-exports approval processes
05:46
Netanyahu says doubtful Hamas to disarm of its own accord
05:12
140 French immigrants arrive in Israel on ‘Family Flight’
04:55
Netanyahu: Defense establishment opposed my plans to strike Iran
04:54
Netanyahu: Palestinians should be allowed to leave Gaza voluntarily
04:41
COGAT monitoring chickenpox outbreak in Gaza
04:34
Samaria: IDF issues demolition order for terrorist’s home
04:11
Thousands visit Joseph’s Tomb as Samaria council head urges permanent Israeli return
04:07
Israel foils two smuggling operations on Egyptian border
04:01
Israel Police arrest eastern Jerusalem resident over online incitement
03:54
Hezbollah chief rejects negotiations with Israel ahead of Rome talks
03:48
Iran sponsors terrorism via laundered money, Israel says
03:43
New England Revolution, MLS condemn antisemitic abuse of Israeli player in Montreal
03:42
Tel Aviv vice mayor challenges Mamdani to charity boxing match over anti-Israel remarks
03:35
Danon blames Mamdani for rise in NYC antisemitic hate crimes, cites NYPD data
03:26
Syrian forces uncover Grad rockets near Israeli border
03:10
Iran marks Haniyeh anniversary by vowing continued ‘resistance’ against Israel
02:52
Israeli, Peruvian FMs discuss expanded cooperation
02:27
Cargo ship struck by ‘unknown projectile’ near Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says
02:16
Top Khamenei aide says no talks with US underway, threatens American forces
01:56
Iran’s president pledges continued support for Hamas
01:42
Mladenov after talks with Netanyahu: Gaza plan entering ‘hard phase’
01:25
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in central Gaza strike
01:23
Visa to acquire Israeli fraud detection firm BioCatch for $2.4b
01:08
Lebanese president urges judiciary to issue indictment in 2020 Beirut port blast
More Updates
JNS TV
Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel Protesters, May 2021
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Hamas really disarming?
August 4, 2026 02:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The myth of the ‘Palestinians’
Mendi Glik
Senior Contributing Editor
A tale of three ‘anybody but Bibi’ stooges
Ruthie Blum